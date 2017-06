I was at a michigan state park beach taking pictures. i saw an orb in the sky with lights on it in 2 images (i cropped one so you could see what i am talking about.) if you look real close 1 image has 6 light spots, and 1 image has only 4. i just wonder what it is just below the cloud cover it's way up in the sky. looks like a small spot. what do you think it is?