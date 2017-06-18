UFO Sighting in Eugene, Oregon on 2017-06-17 00:00:00 – Saw bright light above, traveling east. then it just vanished! there was nothing! i sat on the board of directors of the eugene astronomical society…. i am no dummy!

I was singing practicing on the hill in the park when i looked top and saw a bright light traveling east then it just disappeared! i have seen a spiral appear in the same area then just vanish in an instant after it grew to the size of a nickel arm outstretched, then just vanished! the gods are coming! ...I know the truth they are suppressing. i trained under a true native american medicines man and they made me a part of what i have come to refer to as the extra terrestrial consciousness... i bear the evidence upon my body. i have ht proof.