UFO Sighting in Crescent Valley , Nevada on 2017-06-17 08:30:00 – Videotaped one ship leaving and one big space shiip interning our space.

Since the 10th of june i have been taking pictures. there still here. last night i was video taping the sunset and watch what i thought was a airplane flying at a 45% angle it looked like to me. but it was a space craft leaving our apmisfer. then just as i was ready to stop i saw another ship coming in from above and turned my phone on it. then it came to an a brought halt. it left a trail behind it as well. i am exhausted mentally and physically. from it all and them going through my mind.