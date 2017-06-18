UFO Sighting in Butler, Pennsylvania on 2017-06-18 19:45:00 – Black orb floating across sky in pa

I am actually reporting this for a friend of mine who lives in butler, pennslyvania who gave me permission to submit this. she claims that she saw this object around 7:45pm on sunday 6/18/2017. she saw it directly above her, floating near 10,000-15,000 feet. there was no change in altitude whatsoever. she mentioned that it seemed to move very quickly across sky from north to east in a straight line. she estimated that it could have potentially been the size of half of a regular commercial airline 747 and about 10,000 feet in the air. we have discussed a drone or balloon possibly, but it's hard to judge being so large and moving very fast just right to left. object made no sound and no other aircraft observed in the area. i searched the internet for related reports and found numerous people reporting these black orbs all over the world. i have attached a video of the encounter she took the moment she saw it. she said that it may have just disappeared since she lost sight of it, a few moments later. maybe someone can shed some light on this?