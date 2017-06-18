UFO Sighting in Arizona on 2017-06-17 20:25:00 – Falling in orbit space debris lasting for several minutes aprox 20 pieces

I was in my backyard after 8pm and observed in the nw sky what appeared to be something that had blow up in space with pieces were falling to earth. i would have expected an explosion or smoke trails but there were none. it was relatively slow and off from the perspective that there was a top piece that seemed to be moving like a satellite and several pieces of what seemed like debris falling in a line underneath it and they made a long shinny desending line across the sky following the earths orbit going from nw to se. i first noticed it about 8:20-25 pm and it seemed to take about 10 minnutes for it all to fall out of sight. most of the debris appeared to disappear the closer it got to earth. it was shinny and blue, white yellow soft colored in the night sky. the first thing i thought was something might have happened to the international space station. i have not seen any reports on line of other sightings.