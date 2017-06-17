UFO Sighting in White Settlement, Texas on 1993-06-16 00:00:00 – Egg shape object hovering in my backyard whit apparently some one inside

It was around 10:30 pm, dogs were barking to something, when to my backyard to check out, living in texas i though it maybe a raccoon or other marsupial animal, i been observing a star cluster whit my telescope for almost two month already therefore my eyes are always in the sky. i when out, yell at my dogs suddenly about 10 to 15 ft from nowhere these object in a shape of egg was hovering in front of me, the object was like divide in two and spinning over himself. both half spinning in opposite direction. about 4 ft , it was bright whit interchanging lights . suddenly i got to see a human shape inside i try to get closer but as soon i move object take off...No sound no trail.