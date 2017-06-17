UFO Sighting in Springfield, Illinois on 2017-06-17 21:06:00 – Watching storm coming in observing the lightning with my brother i noticed a red orb dropping out of sky and then it stopped moved from left to right and stopped then dropped strait down

Watching storm come in from north west looking at lighting in distance looked west and saw red orb appear stationary. observed red orb drop down then it stopped moved from left to right then stopped then dropped at high rate of speed down