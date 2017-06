UFO Sighting in Sedona, Arizona on 2017-06-16 19:01:00 – Only found it when searching through pictures taken at dusk. picture before and after didnt show any objects.

I was taking continuous photos of courthouse monument in big park, sedona az at dusk. the red was so beautiful i just kept taking pictures. upon looking through my photos, this image appeared. the color of the sky is different around the image. nothing on photos before or after. very confusing.