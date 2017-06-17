UFO Sighting in Ontario on 2017-06-18 00:00:00 – 2 red circles with orange-yellow glow around it. flying fast due north. then 1 turned immediately due west

I was walking to my shed when to the right of me i saw 2 red circles with orange-yellow glow around them just underneath the rain clouds. they were so large and obvious. it looked like one was trying to catch up with the other. once it did they flew parallel for about 3 seconds then the 2nd one instantly turned west. the westerly one started to ascend into the rain clouds. i could see it through some of the clouds until it disappeared. the northern one then started ascend the same way and speed into the clouds until it too disappeared. i will be the first to admit i don't believe anything without proof. nothing travels at that rate of speed and i have never seen anything that big in the sky besides the sun, moon and clouds. so i figured i would google this...And this site is where i landed.(bad pun)