My son were stretching on my mom's patio. we looked up and both spotted a white dot moving in non-insect/animal-like path, accelerated quickly out of site. it came into view twice with a few minute break in between. i've seen something like his before a few times in my life. previously seen was something more silver and at a lower altitude. i'm surprised i was able to capture video but it came back a second time so i was more ready rather than shocked.