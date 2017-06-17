UFO Sighting in Los Angeles, California on 2017-06-08 05:23:00 – it was metallic my so went right through me i knew it was real but i can explain that i’m sending a video maybe you guys can explain it to me

san pedro california i was on my grandson's graduation time was 520 it was hot and i was fanning myself and i hate use the papers that they gave me of the sarah moni to block the sun that's when i noticed that my husband was talking to me and i turned and looked it up when i look back it didn't blow just did there i was kind of freaky it's like everything around was moving the clouds but the thing wasn't moving it was metallic i couldn't tell if it was shiny i could just tell he was metallic like a silvery color i don't know i felt weird i was very uncomfortable i heat at the same time my granddaughter was filming her brothers graduation and i am kept looking back at her then i turned around and it's like it blinked out i didn't see it cooperate and work it just blanked and you couldn't see it anymore from the corner of mayeye it's hard to describe that's what i saw anyway my granddaughter had a small laptop and she recorded later on that night or the next day the following day she send me a video of the event and that's when i froze because she captured it so then i was seeing what i thought i saw that's kind of creepy because it was there and then it wasn't there and i knew i saw something but i couldn't explain what the heck what's going on maybe you can check it out and let me know thank you bernadine torress