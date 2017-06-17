UFO Sighting in London, England on 2017-06-18 00:00:00 – Unusual object seen in background of bbc news report at grenfell tower in london following a tragic fire there

Unusual object seen in background of bbc news report at grenfell tower in london following a tragic fire there no vapour trails seen. looks to quite distant and travelling quite quickly