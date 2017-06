I opened my blind, saw the bright light, thought it was a close plane, no sound, then it seemed to diminish and disappear 3 times, then moved quickly north. i watched a straight path of light as in normal horizon retreat north. i knew it was not a plane , it was too bright, it moved in a specific clear way. maybe irrelevant, but i was feeling deep sorrow. it took a second for me to realize the light was unusual, but real. it retreated when i called a friend to see if he might have seen