UFO Sighting in Fair Oaks, California on 2017-06-16 00:00:00 – Fireball like objects near fair oaks ca

Woke up from sleep around 2am and passing by my window i noticed a far light which looked like a plane coming into view but i did a double take as i noticed the light got brighter, i stood there and stared at two orange circle lights come up into the sky, i wake up my boyfriend who's sleeping and tell him to look and he also witnesses this with me, they, hover and blink and then start moving to the left , the second light vanishes but the first one continues for about 30 seconds and then disappears, (in plain view, nothing to hide them , clear skies)...We wait 3 mins or so and nothing else is out there but as i started to give up they would come back two more exactly the same appeared where the first two initially appeared and do the same thing the first two did. boyfriend initially thought maybe they were meteors but googled meteors and they were nothing like that. i have seen a many ufo in my life (28) and my bf has not so we both had different views on this. i was going to report this to the meteor sightings but the rules to post for a meteor do not meet with what i seen which makes them not meteors. i tried to take photo with phone but it was just too dark out and tried my best to video but also not the best.