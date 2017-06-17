UFO Sighting in Cape Town, Western Cape on 1998-12-18 20:00:00 – It moved over table mountain and lions head, stopping directly in between in 3 sec intervals. moved ten times. shot up from midway. disappeared in 6secs.

On 18 december 1998, at appox. 8pm, i was dropping mykids at my parent's home and waited in the car as my wife went in to drop them. while she was inside, i was watching table mountain after the sun had set, thinking about how we used to hike there. immediately i noticed a bright light that seemed to hover between table mountain and lions head which is to the right of table mountain. seeing the light there was strange because table mountain had become mostly a no fly zone, but its not uncommon to see helicopters coming over there in case of emergency. so i watched. i thought that the light might be from a helicopter flood light that just happens to be facing directly toward my direction. then it started to move between tb mountain and lions head. first toward tb mountain. stopped for 3secs. move to midway, slowly in about 3 secs. stop for about 3secs. move to over lions head in about 3secs. stop for 3secs. and so on. it made 10 moves like that while i'm counting, one one thousand, two one thousand etc. at its tenth move, it was midway again. it stopped for about 6secs and then shot straight up and by this time the sky was darker and i could clearly see it going so fast and straight up that it disappeared in about 4 or 5 seconds. it just shot out into the sky till i couldnt see it anymore. i told my wife about it, but she thought that i was pulling her leg, bit as we were heading toward cape town, about 16km away, i spotted at least 2 military helicopters going toward table mountain. i told a few friends, but i never reported it to anyone. i didn't know there were people who investigated these incidents back then. i've been watching the skies ever since and seen some things in my time. the world is full of wonder... are we alone? i don't know. but i doubt it.