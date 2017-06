UFO Sighting in Bradford, Pennsylvania on 2017-06-14 00:00:00 – These things are living in the highest part out mainly pine trees and other trees. this is no joke i’ve been watching them the last three days 24/7

They are here in bradford pa..... ape like in the trees at times appear to become one with the trees with their feet and hands become rooted in the trees when they rest. thing is is i saw dead animals and some of our troop dead over there and i'm afraid to go myself . not a job for me..... please someone needs to helpi seen it after it hit ground