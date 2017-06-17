UFO Sighting in Alexandria, Louisiana on 2017-01-15 17:30:00 – White circular cloud like donut.Sky grew dark around it. funnel came down.Ufoappeared

I was driving toward home when i noticed a white donut cloud formed in the sky. i decided to take a photo of it before it got too dark. approximately 3 or 4 minutes later i pulled into my driveway. when i got out of my vehicle the sky had grown dark around the donut cloud leaving the inside circle open.At this time i saw a vapor like funnel come down out of the center, and at the bottom appeared an oval shape translucent object with lights around its circumference. it hovered there in the sky long enough for me to take several photographs before the object was gone.