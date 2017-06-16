UFO Sighting in Wellingborough, England on 1991-10-18 19:30:00 – Bright moving light, left to right,then shoots straight up at speed, one minute later followed by military jets

I was leaving my house somewhere between 19.00 and 20.00 uk time,to meet friends, walking up hill when i noticed a bright light moving across the sky from left to right, my first thought was that it was an airplane with it cabin light on as there is a small air strip (sywell aerodrome)near by in the objects direction of travel, it was then i realised there was no sound which i thought saw strange, at this point it changed direction and shot straight up not quite 90 degrees and at speed. i then heard jet engines and then saw two military jet following the same trajectory as the object which also followed it up with increased speed as the followed it up the whole incident probably lasted less than 10 minutes, i turned around and went home.