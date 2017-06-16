UFO Sighting in Queen Creek, Arizona on 2015-10-26 21:00:00 – A rod flew over us the day after we learned what a rod was. no shit.

we were at home after sundown. we were smokers then, outside only, and stargazers. so, we're smoking and looking up. wtf, baby! she looks and silence ensues. so, most rods look like moths in a slower exposure, we have no idea how high or (proportionately obvious) large it was. it looked like an arrow's fletching. it traveled north to south and was past our eyes light gathering ability due to the low green almost bioluminescent light it emitted. the ensuing moment was silent, like we were waiting for more. all that was said was, did you really see that too. unforgettable. it was a rod.