UFO Sighting in Fairfield, California on 2017-06-16 23:00:00 – Solid green light

I was letting my dog outside at 11pm and walked into the backyard with him. i noticed a solid green light just hovering in the sky. i was looking at it for about a min, trying to figure out what it was. i then decided to go inside and grab my phone to take some footage of it. i came back out and started recording it. it was night time and i zoomed my camera all the way, so the footage is not very steady. i was trying to show on the camera the strange movements it was making, like it would go left and right, then up and down in smooth motions, but not really going anywhere in particular, but it was hard to see that on the footage due to it being dark and no real reference to see it's movement against. the footage also doesn't really show the bright green of it for some reason. i watched it for about another 2 min. then went inside to grab a witness. by the time we both came back outside it was gone. the couple of times it blinked in the video is due to it going behind some power lines.