UFO Sighting in Cuernavaca, Morelos on 2017-06-12 00:00:00 – It was near the star arturo, as an amateur astronomer i noticed this light that it wasnt supposed to be there, then it start hovering and move to north till it dissapear.

On daily bases i observed the night sky on the highland over cuernavaca, morelos in mexico, near popocatepetl volcano, i am a photographer and amateur astronomer and for the last year i've being learning the constellations names, on the night of june the 12th of 2017 i was preparing my self for the night watch (after two weeks of rainy nights) and in the moment that i was adjusting the camera i saw near arthur (star) almost on my zenit a bit to southeast a starlike light, with colors between yellow, orange, and white, brighter than arthur and it wasn't supposed to be there, in a split second it start to hover around arthur and start flying in north direction. this all happened in seconds a minute at the most. this have been happening to me for the last 2 years, at least 10 days a month, so this did not surprised me, and each time it happens i do my best effort to get evidence tu support what i saw, this time i got 6 pictures before it disappear of mi sight. as usual a nervous feeling hit me after the event, here is the thing, after more than a hundred sightings i am more than sure that this orbs that are flying near my location at all time, represents the unknown, forces beyond comprehension, enough to make me nervous and overall curious. thanks!!