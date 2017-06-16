UFO Sighting in Ann Arbor, Michigan on 2017-06-15 15:00:00 – What i saw had no wings, i was working in the backyard of a customer. and i glanced out the corner mayeye and saw it when i presumed to be a jet when i looked directly at it something just loit had no lights, it had no tail fin and was shaped like a cigar

i was at work in a customers backyard when i noticed a jet out the corner of my eye. when i looked directly at the jet it did not look normal so i continue to look at it and it was moving rather fast -- faster then i would consider typical of a jet. i noticed it had no wings and it looked like it had no windows or a tail fin. there were no logos or paint on it which gets typically have. i rather freaked out and started saying expletives and began trying to get my employee to look in the direction of it . we were discussing work items and he was busy talking and wasn't really attending to my excitement. this all happened in a matter of seconds . when he finally looked and tracked the object, it was so far away already that he could not make out the object good enough to actually observe that it did not have wings or a tail fin. i believe what really caught my eye about that object was that it seemed just solid silver and it shined unbelievably. it moved rapifly and smoothly through the sky with no trail (no apparent exhaust , no con trail nor chem trail) and there was no sound. the fact that there was no sound didn't really bother me because it was a fair distance away. but it was close enough that i could see details well enough to tell as it moved that there were no wings as the object shifted from the east of us to the north northeast i still couldn't see any wings and typically when i see jets or planes as the plane moves you can see the different parts creating a sillouhette against the sky. i was freaked out by this event for several hours. it is not my only ufo sighting. but it caught me so off-guard because it was a blue sky afternoon in ann arbor. it sailed away and i lost sight of it as it continued north. i tried to get a photo, but i was just not fast enough.