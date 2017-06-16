Black Triangle Sighting in Port Jervis, New York on 2017-06-15 21:48:00 – Appeared triagled shaped.

Traveling on e main st going. west look up saw something in the air to left of me the craft front had 2 solid white lights in front of it , to the right and left of the craft there was solid large red lights they did not flash at all . i turn my car on to ball st the craft was turning to the right at a very low speed it continue it's turn , i made a turn on 9th street that took me to jersey ave made a right the craft was still in a turn at that time l lost sight off the craft.It appeared to be moving north by north east. on the back of the craft in the middle there was 2 red lights they strobe left to right very slow. this happen in port jervis , ny. this craft or object was very low !