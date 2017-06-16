Black Triangle Sighting in Marbella, Andalusia on 2017-06-15 01:40:00 – At around 12:40 am i saw three lights changing path and direction, forming triangle above the sea.

Yesterday (15th of june) at about 12:40 am in the night i looked outside my window to the sea and saw the light blinking every 2 seconds. at first i though it was an airplane, so i went to open an app called "flightradar24" to track planes. there was no planes above this area. alright, i though, i grabbed my binoculars and looked at the lights. i was shocked, when i saw actually not 1 but 3 of them through binoculars forming a triangle. one of them was yellow, the other two were reddish or greenish color. and they kept moving to the left and then back to the right. sometimes just sitting in the sky at one spot about a minute. they were flying about 20 minutes or so, before disappearing.