UFO Sighting in Stratford, Ontario on 2017-06-15 12:30:00 – A black box like object that was wobbling and slowly rising

I was on a path just off maple ave walking to lunch with 3 friends when out of my peripheral vision i noticed a black box i brought it to the attention of my friends and they were seeing it as well at the point we first noticed it it was just hovering but then as we sat there to stare it started a wobbling and slowly ascending i kept a steady rate of speed until it got to small to see.I felt it wanted to be seen the area the object was in is right in between two schools and it was hovering over the lake .