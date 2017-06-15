UFO Sighting in Morris, Minnesota on 2017-06-15 22:38:00 – Object traveled in ssw nne direction eventually faded from view. no iss flybys. no sound, but object was far away.

Observed moving object travelling ssw to nne direction at steady speed, faster than jet airliner, similar in speed to iss. traveled in straight line path appx 20 to 25 degrees above horizon. observed object for appx 20 to 30 seconds. object appeared to be similar to iss, o bliking lights. object travelled appx twice the speed of commercial jet airliner. object was possible satellite, but intetnet search of satellites in area showed none. internet search of iss flybys showrd none for this date. in sum, light traveled in straight path, appx ssw to nne appx 25 degrees above horizon at appx 2238 hrs cdt.