UFO Sighting in Norfolk, Virginia on 2017-06-10 11:30:00 – Black sphere recorded by quadcopter cam during amatuer practice in parking lot. i was unnerved when a light blue jet ranger helicopter approached me and i landed immediately. the next day i discovered the black sphere on the cam video.

on saturday june 10th 2017, i thomas allen mcnabb was practicing flying a quadcopter with a camera mounted on the bottom in a empty parking lot at bay point marina where my girlfriend resides at a condominium a block away. after retrieving my quadcopter from a tree i continued for a second flight. it was breezy and which required occasionally dipping the quad to stay within the lot boundary. once again i lost control and had to retrieve my new flying hobby out of a tree and commenced my third flight when i was startled by an approaching helicopter flying at a pretty good clip straight ofer pretty lake. i stopped adjacent to fly location on the other side of bay point marina. it was a really sharp looking bell jet ranger with light blue paint scheme. i got scared thinking i may have done something wrong and quickly brought my quad down to the parking lot as the helicopter jammed the cyclic forward and left in a arcing left hand turn which brought him directly over me. i grabbed my quadcopter and controler and quickly placed them in my truck and drove to my girls house on mooring dr. the next day i downloaded the videos from the quadcopter cam and reviewed the footage and was shocked to find that from the first position i selected to fly over by a stone wall was a black sphere hovering over the houses directly behind me. the attached video picked it up on several frames however the quality is not great but it was a large solid object hovering over the fourth and 5th home on 30th bay. the first frame appearance is time signature 01:07. the quad does one spin and a dip and the sphere appears to second at time signature signature 01:21 to 01:22. i then realized that that blue jet ranger helicopter wasn't looking for me. it was here because this area is close to norfolk international airports flight path and that was most likely the it's origin. also a point of interest nearby is the us navy special warfare amphibious base directly across the water. the second attached video contains a few frames of the helicopter hauling butt over me probably in pursuit the the sphere. this is everything i can gather from the events of that day and time. pretty interesting. i sure wish i had seen it with my own eyes too but this is still significant knowing that it was likely picked up on radar and a helicopter was dispatched to check it out.