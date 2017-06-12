UFO Sighting in St. Louis, Missouri on 2017-06-12 21:45:00 – I was walking home and i felt like looking up. i saw what i thought was a big star that got really bright and the dimmed out of existance while shooting up towards the sky. this was all within about 10 seconds. i’ve never seen anything move that fast!

I was walking home with my girlfriend and her friend carrying pizza we bought for takeout. i felt the need to look up and slightly to the right [nw] while walking down the sidewalk and saw what i thought was a very bright star just sitting in the sky. it was a bright glowing white/silvery color. it was between the size of the north star and an asprin pill. it then became very bright and dimmed out of existance while shooting about 3-5 degrees away from me. this was all very fast and i really didn't know what i saw or believe anything could go that fast. i then thought about it for a couple seconds and blurted out to my girlfriend and her friend that i think i saw a ufo or something and they laughed and said they didn't see anything. i can't stop thinking about it. i got home a couple of minutes later and felt like i was being watched over my shoulder or something.