UFO Sighting in Louisiana on 2017-05-27 17:01:00 – Saw 2 ufo hovering. one on top of the other. the bottom one was moving in a straight line from left to right.

Saturday may 27, 2017 at approximately 5pm in lafayette, louisiana. i was looking at the clouds at about a 45% angle in the northern part of the sky to focusing my binoculars for later. and as soon as i got the focus… there they were. 2 ufos! one on top the other and in close proximity to each other. the one underneath the other was moving left to right from side to side in a straight pattern, while the other one hovered above it. i kind of got the feeling the bottom one was using the craft to wave at me, as to say “hey, here we are!” as it was moving side to side as in someone would move their hand to wave. there were both saucer shaped and was a black or dark gray color and both had lights in the front that pulsated back and forth like the knight rider car but only much slower. the color of the lights from my perspective was red on the left blue in the middle and either yellow or white on the right. i couldn't make out the size because i couldn't not see them with the naked eye, only through the binoculars. i was using a redfeild brand that was 10 x 50. but they were clear as day to see the shape color and what they were doing. i put the binoculars down to see if i could see them with my eyes, but there were too far, but as soon as i looked back in the binoculars i could see them again. i was hoping to get video footage, as i kept watching for about 30 seconds, a dark cloud was moving toward that area where they were. that’s when i told my wife to go inside and hurry to grab my phone. i was going to try and film it through the binoculars, but by the time the dark cloud got to where they were i couldn’t see them anymore. the cloud seem to stay there for a while which i found strange and maybe even thought something was behind the cloud like a mother ship using a cloud cloaking device, because after it finally cleared up in that area i couldn’t see the other craft again. i stayed out all that day and hooked up my phone to record through the binoculars, but didn’t see them again.