UFO Sighting in Maspeth / Middle Village, New York on 2017-05-27 21:30:00 – 5/27/17 9:30 pm queens nyc giant silent stationary multi-colored pulsating light behind cloud cover 4 minute duration

5/27/17 saturday 9:30 pm queens, nyc maspeth/middle village area - standing in backyard, everything very quiet, absolutely no sound disruptions. temperature 62 degrees, wind 1.5 mph, heavy cloud cover all day. backyard was dark, looked up at sw sky approximately over maspeth area. observed giant stationary pulsating light behind cloud cover. light was in a perfect circle. diameter of light could be compared to 3 city blocks, appeared much larger than sun or moon does in the sky. colors pulsing slowly were red, white, violet-blue, mostly red. my first thought that it was a plane but it did not move. then i thought perhaps it was a helicopter but there was absolutely no noise and no vibration. helicopters in the area can always be heard and felt. light cast was much wider than any plane or helicopter could ever cast. light pulsated for approx. 3-4 minutes then disappeared. it did not move in any direction, simply shut off. again, this was behind cloud cover. i could not determine the source of the light. note: most queens residents are very familiar with all sorts of planes, helicopters as we live under the constant flight patterns of jfk and laguardia airports. planes pass over our heads constantly. commercial aircraft is a part of our lives. additional note: military jets flew over the neighborhood today at approx. 3:50 pm. there was cloud cover and they couldn't be seen but distinctly could be heard and felt. the noise was incredible and it shook the house. this is unusual. military jets do not fly over this part of queens at low altitude ever. the only other time we heard jets like that was right after 9/11.