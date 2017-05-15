UFO Sighting in New Jersey on 2017-05-12 21:05:00 – Witnessed 4 bright round objects in the sky while i was driving

Driving south on route 9 south. they became apparent in my line of sight while driving and i've never seen the color that these objects were in the sky before. i had no idea what the objects were and i literally said out loud to myself "what am i looking at right now!?" there were 4 objects. three of them were mostly in a straight line maybe 200ft apart from each other and the 4th seamed further to the east and further behind the other 3. the first thing i noticed about the color was the shade and brightness of the red. as i continued driving and getting closer i could see what looked like an orange/yellow glowing ball underneath the red. at one point as they were passing over i rolled down my window. there was no sound at all. i basically drove for another 20 minutes trying to think of what it could have been, what it rembled or if i had ever seen anything with those colors and shape.