UFO Sighting in Newton Abbot, England on 2016-06-26 01:27:00 – Bizarre orange object with extending tube

It was the early hours of the morning 1: 20 am to be exact. i looked out the kitchen window and saw a bright object hanging above a nearby housing estate and thought to myself that looks strange. i run and got my nikon p900 camera and open the window wide and lent out to get a better look at the object. looking through the viewfinder of my camera i began to zoom in and i could see the object clearly. the object was definitely not any type of known aircraft. the object was glowing bright orange and had a white pulsing light on the top left side. the object was large and just hung there silently over the housing estate it gave me the creeps. after a while of watching something started to happen. a tube began to extend from the middle of the object and when it was fully extended it glowed with a yellowish tinge. while making my observations i had been taking photographs and managed to capture the strange unknown object. i then felt tired and closed the kitchen window and put the camera on the side and went to bed. in the morning i was confused to why i had gone bed. why didn't i take more photographs why did i go to bed? the photograph was taken ‎26 ‎june ‎2016, ‏‎1:27 am gmt at newton abbot devon england. check out the photograph below.