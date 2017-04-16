UFO Sighting in Newport News, Virginia on 2017-04-15 20:27:00 – Multiple fireballs traveling accross the sky

From 2130 until 2200, there were at least eight (8) instances of a bright fireball like object traveling across the sky. from the approximate coordinates of (37.0923673,-76.4544147), near the chesapeake living community in newport news va, the object could be seen traveling in a somewhat ballistic trajectory. each object would originate from the south-southeast and travel north. the objects were low on the horizon. there would only be one object at a time, with a few minutes between each instance. the objects seemed to be far away, possibly over the chesapeake bay. the objects were very bright and constant, and did not have flashing lights like an airplane. they looked very similar to rockets, similar to ones launched from wallops island. no sound could be heard. other air traffic (planes, etc) would be seen flying but not typically when these object were seen. the fireball was spherical in shape and bright orange/red. i have a video of a few of them. they all seemed to follow the same path. i can also send the original (uncompressed) video files if possible. at about 14 seconds into the video: https://goo.Gl/photos/2hnrgd9zbk7vtpkq7 most of this video has the object traveling right to left across the sky: https://goo.Gl/photos/b6tovex15obqjafj7 can be seen at about 15 seconds: https://goo.Gl/photos/pj4mbqkcrvdtvjxw5 at about 52 seconds, the object can be seen in this video i believe this was through an optic: https://goo.Gl/photos/ivg48nrx8dzxvtyu9