UFO Sighting in Mesa, Arizona on 2017-04-16 00:00:00 – Watched object harbor then move in a straight line then change direction then zip away fast

i was in my backyard building my new tool chest and working on my pool about 4 pm arizona time on april 16, 2017. my wife was away with my mother-in-law and sister-in-law. i have looked up to look at a plane in the sky as my house is along the landing path for phoenix sky harbor. as i looked up i saw a white cylindrical object seemingly stationary going in and out of the clouds. as i continue to watch it and take pictures and video it would go behind and then emerge from behind the clouds. as my phone ran out of storage about two minutes later it zipped away faster than i've ever seen anything move in my life. at first i thought it might be a drone but given the apparent altitude, it seems unlikely. given that i could see it with the naked eye and my iphone camera, which is all i had charged and available at the time, the object must've been very large as it looks larger than a plane would look at cruising altitude. i witnessed multiple planes landing, and multiple planes at cruising altitude flying overhead. the object look to be close to airline cruising altitude. in the pictures and video attached the object appears white through my camera. in the video the object is to the right of the larger wispy clouds formation and becomes mostly visible underneath the cable at about one minute and 21 seconds as it had been going in and out of the clouds before that.