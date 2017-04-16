UFO Sighting in Melbourne, Victoria on 2017-03-27 05:15:00 – Golden ob blinking traveling sw {avalon} to nw {ballarat} between myself and the ob a commercial aircraft was turning from nw to ne

Golden ob blinking traveling sw {avalon} to nw {ballarat} between myself and the ob a commercial aircraft was turning from nw to ne i was driving .I first notice the very bright glow between the houses as i left my home, when i was clear of the housing area, i saw this very bright glowing ob and saw 3 other lights which were green,red and white, which i recognized as an aircraft which was turning, but the ob was traveling so fast it didn't seem like a normal aircraft, i was so confused about the lights that i had to google the question as to what colour lights aircraft had , it was only then that i realized that the very bright golden ob was not a normal aircraft.