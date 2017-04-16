UFO Sighting in Leesburg, Florida on 2017-04-06 16:31:00 – Reviewing cctv footage and caught it. changed my perception completely. no fabrication/altercation made

While reviewing cctv for a private residence (my home), i observed a strange phenomena which appeared firstly, as a bird or bug, though it did not seem natural (4h:31m:53s). the system by which i review my video material allowed me to slow the video down enough to capture six frames of images out of thirty frames/second the camera is set at. i measured approx. distance of event duration at ~200' linear. according to online table, an object travelling 200' per second is moving approx. 136 m.P.H. if the object travels this distance in 1/5th of a second it can be approximated then, to be travelling between 600-700 m.P.H. minimally. this rules out any natural species, and most man-made devices of this size and of similar type/function. supernatural or gov't. project. you be the judge. i have not fabricated or altered any of this event or material-display thereof. after realizing the seriousness of my discovery, further scrutiny of dvr footage reveals far more than i would have ever imagined, had i not have witnessed this event. i will occasionally be submitting select future activity to mufon to spread awareness of a very real presence of the unknown.