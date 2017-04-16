UFO Sighting in Grimsby, Ontario on 2017-04-15 08:40:00 – Lasted 3 minutes in air at 10-20 feet floating

UFO Sighting in Grimsby, Ontario on 2017-04-15 08:40:00 – Lasted 3 minutes in air at 10-20 feet floating

By UFO Stalker
- 8 hours ago
- in UFO Reports
UFO Alien Abduction
The object floated in air looked like a two face object with sails and wasp like lower half with egg shaped items 3 on front and disk like same in back. its looked like a ship crossed with a egg and a wasp. very odd. its was observed on a cloudy day south of grimsby ontario and in the leamington area. police were advised and no other sightings were called in on this item. still waiting for radar contact information. i have speculations however lets see if it exists in the physical sense. if you have ever seen this item or something that looks like it let me know. thank you.