UFO Sighting in Grimsby, Ontario on 2017-04-15 08:40:00 – Lasted 3 minutes in air at 10-20 feet floating

The object floated in air looked like a two face object with sails and wasp like lower half with egg shaped items 3 on front and disk like same in back. its looked like a ship crossed with a egg and a wasp. very odd. its was observed on a cloudy day south of grimsby ontario and in the leamington area. police were advised and no other sightings were called in on this item. still waiting for radar contact information. i have speculations however lets see if it exists in the physical sense. if you have ever seen this item or something that looks like it let me know. thank you.