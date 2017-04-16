UFO Sighting in Edson, Alberta on 2016-06-20 03:36:00 – Ufo and orbs sighted

It was 3:36am and i was laying in bed and couldn't fall asleep. my lights in my room were off, but my tv was on a music channel playing. there was a static on the tv and a hum and wooshing sound. then that's when i saw a flash of light through my window momentarily. i sat up and looked out the window and noticed a search beam coming from above the treeline. something was there, hovering. i first noticed the beam of light that searched the ground, following some other lights that pulsated around what looked like a disk shaped craft. there were orbs circling around it that were white. the craft looked like it was silvery and flowing like water but kept a disk shape. it had a dome ontop with some darkened windows. i could see movement inside. i was instantly frightened. i jumped out of bed and went to my roommates room and quickly awoken him in sheer terror. he came out and looked right away through the window. the light beam had been searching the ground, but suddenly it bathed both of us through the window. we ran into the kitchen, terrified and unsure what to do. we were in a panic. i cannot rememeber much else other than that.