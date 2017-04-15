UFO Sighting in Toronto, Ontario on 2017-04-15 08:43:00 – V shape with egg like objects under the main body.

Object observed se of grimsby ontario canada. it was at elevation close to 10k-20k feet above ground. object appeared to be floating like a cloud no movement. under the main body was observed in photographs the addition of egg like shaped objects. observed object on ground floor and then moved to upstairs to take photographs. took one picture only. looked at it. then when to get phone to call police to ask if they had any objects reported in the area. the object was hovering below the clouds and was on lines of vor1/2 jetways and flight pattern lines from hamilton international for turning out towards st.Catherines and north to lake ontario from grimsby. this encounter was less than 3 minutes. question did hamilton get radar contact on object. was this a large bouncy castle, or was it a real ufo? thank you