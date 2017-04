UFO Sighting in Texas on 2016-10-15 00:00:00 – I took a picture of the sunrise over lake texoma on the oklahoma side and 3 months later while looking at the picture i noticed the object in the upper left-hand corner

I was off work having coffee at a campsite driving around the lake snapping pictures of the sunrise then approximately three months later looking at the picture i noticed the object in the upper left-hand corner its clearly there my windows on my pick up were rolled down when i took the photo, i was by myself and was very familiar with the area it was approximately a quarter mile from my camper