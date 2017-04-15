UFO Sighting in Teign Estuary , on 2017-04-10 16:11:00 – Two orange and yellow ufo orbs

I have had a lot of sightings at the teign estuary lately so i went back to sky watch there again. then after hours of sky watching all of a sudden two orange and yellow orbs emerged from the clouds that were right above me. i quickly took a photograph and managed to capture the two amazing orbs just before they went back in to the clouds. i was speechless because i had previously seen and photographed these orange and yellow orbs on the 2nd ‎april ‎2017,‏‎ ‏‎20:39 pm at newton abbot. i stood there looking up at the clouds waiting for them to emerge again but unfortunately they never did. the photograph was taken on the 10 ‎april ‎2017,4:11 pm‏‎ at the teign estuary devon england.