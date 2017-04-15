UFO Sighting in Newton Abbot, England on 2017-04-02 20:39:00 – Orange and yellow ufo orbs

I was sky watching when a orange orb appeared out of nowhere in front of me and slightly to the right. the orb was orange in colour and wasn't all that bright but it was clearly visible in the night sky. i took a photograph of the orange orb and watched it for a minute as it stayed in the same position without any movement. the orange orb then just blinked off and disappeared. i stood there looking in the same area of the sky hoping that it would appear again. then a couple of minutes later to my surprise a yellow orb then appeared to the left of me and i was speechless. the yellow orb was much brighter than the orange orb had been and seemed to be a little bit further away. i wondered if this could have been the same orange orb that had just disappeared from the right of me. had the orange orb translocated and then appeared to the left of me? the yellow orb was getting brighter and now had a orange tinge to the bottom of it. i quickly took a photograph and with that the yellow orb just disappeared. what could this mean? i believe that there is an intelligence behind these orbs and that intelligence wanted their presence known and each time the orb had appeared they had stay there long enough for me to take a photograph of them. it very strange. the two photograph were taken on the 2nd ‎april ‎2017,‏‎ 8:39 pm at newton abbot devon england.