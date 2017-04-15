UFO Sighting in Newton Abbot, England on 2016-09-15 21:23:00 – Blue glowing object

I was stargazing looking for anything out of the ordinary when i spotted a blue glowing object moving very high up in the night sky. at first the object kept changing direction so i know it could not be a satellite. the blue glowing object started to move away getting further and further away. luckily my nikon p900 camera has an incredible amount of zoom (83x optical zoom in fact) so i zoomed in and i could clearly see that the object was round and had an outer ring with a round centre. the centre part was pulsating on and off while the outer ring stayed lit. there was also electricity running around the outer body of the object. i have seen many ufos like this and i call them centred type ufos. i managed to take a photograph of this amazing blue centred type ufo. the photograph was taken on the 15th of september ‎2016 at newton abbot devon england.