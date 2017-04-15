UFO Sighting in Newton Abbot, England on 2014-07-17 15:06:00 – Domed saucer flashing orange light

I was sky watching when i spotted a strange object hanging in the sky. i looked through my binoculars and could clearly see it was a in fact a domed saucer. i observed the domed saucer for about five minutes before it started to move. after traveling a shot distance the domed saucer then stopped suddenly and started to emit an orange flash of light before moving off up into the atmosphere and out of sight. lucky enough i had managed to take a photograph of this incredible saucer. the photograph was taken on the 17th of july 2014 3:06 pm gmt at newton abbot devon england.