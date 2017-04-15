UFO Sighting in Loxahatchee, Florida on 2017-03-27 01:01:00 – 2 points of light traveling silently at a high and steady rate of speed in a straight line from the sse to the nnw across a clear starlit sky.

On this date and time i saw with my own eyes an un-explainable movement of 2 points of light traveling silently at a high and steady rate of speed in a straight line from the sse to the nnw across a clear starlit sky. the two lights were faint red and moved across the sky to out of sight beyond the roofline of my house in approximately 8 seconds duration. the elevation was not discernable but appeared to be at the elevation that a jet would fly. i waited approximately 15 minutes in my driveway and kept looking up in the same area but did not see any other sightings and immediately wrote this record.