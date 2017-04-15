UFO Sighting in Concord, New Hampshire on 2017-04-15 00:00:00 – First object traveling north to south second object traveling south to north

At approximately 5 am 4/15/2017 i was outside with my dog as i usually do i like looking at the the stars ever since i was a kid camping there was a family friend who used to point out sattilites since then i became interested in astronomy this morning i noticed a light moving north to south not strange but seemed to be brighter and lower than what a sattilite would be the strange thing i noticed was as i watched the solid bright light a second object traveling in the opposite direction traveling parralal to the first object the strange thing about this one was it would pulsate about every five seconds it would get bright then disappear like i said first object was a solid light the second object would pulsate just never seen anything like that ever as i said into astronomy and i know what sattilites planes helecopers and shooting stars look like i observed the event for about three minutes