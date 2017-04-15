UFO Sighting in California on 2013-08-20 00:00:00 – I took a photo with my nikon d50 aiming up into the sky in my front yard in fowler,ca. noticed a very large transparent cylinder object going through my photos. i did not see it when taking the photo. there was no sound. the ends of the object has color.

I don't remember the exact date when i took this photo. i was living in fowler,ca. during this time. i would say it could've been either in 2013 or 2014. i took the photo with my nikon d50. object is under very large dark clouds over my home and wanted to take photos of it. i did not see the very large transparent object when taking a photo. only afterwards when looking through my photos that i saw it. i was taken back when i saw it the first time. i did not hear any sound. i would say it was around 2pm when i took this photo. i have witnessed more unexplained objects in fowler than anywhere else. when looking at this photo again, i still cannot believe i captured this. it's an eerie feeling. i noticed on the ends of this object it has some other colors to it like pale green and pink. i was the only one out in my yard. thank you