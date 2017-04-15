UFO Sighting in California on 2013-07-13 00:00:00 – I was going to bed not yet asleep i was awoken by a super loud military helicopter sound hovering right above my house. my husband next to me asleep did not hear it. i thought troopers were going to land on my roof the sound lasted about 20 minutes.

I went to bed around midnight but wasn't asleep yet. when i laid in bed for awhile i closed my eyes for a bit and was awoken by a very loud what sounded like military helicopter blades whipping around. it was so low i thought troopers were going to propel on my roof any minute. i looked out of my windows i didn't see any bushes or tree limbs moving. i looked up where the sound was coming from i could not see anything. my husband did not hear anything. i couldn't believe how loud it was. it was crazy. after the thundering noise and kinda'e scared it stopped. i suddenly rand out to the from yard and backed up to see the whole view of my roof. nothing was there. the next morning while laying on my back i was awoken by severe pain also burning pain. i through back my cover and i noticed deep indentions under and around my right knee only. the pain must've lasted about an hour. then after about two hours those marks vanished along with the pain. within the marks i could see a few tiny pin holes. i took photos with my cell phone. i never had anything like this happen. i had no other marks on me. i have no idea if it was related but it sure was odd that night. i will never forget it. the deep pressed indintations were very red and were odd shapes. my husband used to be in the army so, i am familiar with military helicopter sounds. this happened in 2013. thank you.