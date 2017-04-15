UFO Sighting in California on 2013-06-17 00:00:00 – Around midnight my husband and i went to bed i was awoken by a military helicopter blades very low over my house i was unable to see anything from my room. after the sound left i ran outside to my front yard nothing was there.

I went to bed around midnight on a summer night i lived in the country i wasn't asleep yet i did close my eyes for a few minutes then was abruptly woken by what sounded like military helicopter blades making that low loud sound. i know this sound since my husband used to be in the army. this sound was low above my roof i really thought that troopers were going to propel onto my roof shortly. the sound of the blades whooshing with that low slow sound kept me up. i looked out of my bedroom windows trying to see this object but i couldn't see anything. i noticed no tree branches or bushes were moving. there was no wind at all. this sound lasted a good 20 minutes or more. my husband said he did not hear it. i tried to wake him but he was groggy. after this sound stopped quickly. i suddenly ran out my front door in the front yard stepping back to get a good view of my whole house looking up in the sky. nothing was there just silence. it was a summer clear night out and i could see my house. the next morning while still in bed on my back i was awoken by severe pain. i turned back my cover. it was very painful also with burning pain. i noticed i had several odd shaped indentation marks that looked pressed in. within these shapes i noticed pin holes. i quickly grabbed my cell phone and took four photos. i was baffled by the whole thing. i was scared. i couldn't believe my husband didn't hear it. it was so loud i also thought it's going to land on the roof. i will never forget that night. it was so strange. my bed was vibrating during the event. i just remembered. thank you