UFO Sighting in Belleville, Ontario on 2017-04-14 21:00:00 – Object apeared in south east and flew west at high rate of speed.

9 pm i was in my backyard when i was looking in the night sky when from the east a fast moving bright light flew from east to west at a high rate of speed much faster than any known airplane, no sound was heard.