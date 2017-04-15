2017-04-15 UFO Stalker HomeUFO Reports UFO Sighting in Belleville, Ontario on 2017-04-14 21:00:00 – Object apeared in south east and flew west at high rate of speed. UFO Sighting in Belleville, Ontario on 2017-04-14 21:00:00 – Object apeared in south east and flew west at high rate of speed. By UFO Stalker - 6 hours ago - in UFO Reports 9 pm i was in my backyard when i was looking in the night sky when from the east a fast moving bright light flew from east to west at a high rate of speed much faster than any known airplane, no sound was heard.